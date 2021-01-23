Remembering baseball legend Hank Aaron

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron is dead at the age of 86.
Aaron’s former team, the Atlanta Braves, confirmed his passing in a tweet but did not say the cause of death.
In addition to baseball, Aaron is remembered for his civil rights activism. He was an ambassador for baseball and racial equality. Aaron also had ties with many baseball coaches across the Chattahoochee Valley and contributions on and off the field.
Several young, local baseball players also benefited from Aaron’s annual Chasing the Dream Scholarship.
Aaron was very involved in the Columbus community. He was the former owner of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Veterans Parkway and he also has family in the city. Aaron also played in baseball games at Golden Park.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.