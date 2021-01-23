Residents at Columbus assisted living facility in Columbus receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of the residents that call Savannah Grand Assisted Living Facility home had the choice to receive the first shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Residents say it is a small prick, but a big dose of hope.
“I am so relieved that the process has begun,” Jean Hartin said. “We will soon be to the end of it.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Savannah Grand has had 27 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths out of its estimated 50-resident population, according to the Department of Public Health’s long-term care facility COVID-19 report.
Adjusting to the new normal brought on by the pandemic has not been an easy process for the management of the assisted living facility.
“It is very hard because you want everyone to be safe and happy,” said Regional Director Tori Gober.
Savannah Grand residents and staff have waited nearly a month for Friday.
The residents said trying to maintain a sense of optimism while sheltered in place is not an easy thing to do, but thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, they can now see a new beginning.
“It is the hope of our world,” Hartin said.
