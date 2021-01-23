Residents at senior living facilities in Auburn receive COVID-19 vaccination

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Residents at two senior living faculties in Auburn received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Seniors at Summer Village were administered the vaccine by CVS Pharmacy staff.
Maegan Hamner, director of sales and marketing at Summer Village, expressed her love for the residents.
“We want to show them that their safety is our number one priority in supporting them through that, and also getting the vaccine for ourselves is our way to be able to show them how important they are to us,” said Hamner.
Appointments were required for the vaccine to be administered.
