Sunny Skies for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Saturday we will see a whole lot of sunshine around with highs in the low-60s. Clouds will start to build in during the evening and overnight hours, and a few light showers will be possible with the rain coverage around 20%. For Sunday we will see more clouds around with only a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the mid-50s and isolated showers.
Heading into the work week we will get into a bit more unsettled weather pattern. A warm front moves through Sunday into Monday putting our highs in the 70s for the beginning of the week. We will see a decent coverage of showers with a few storms possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the best shot at some rain looks to come on Wednesday. After that we will dry things out for a bit while sunshine returns to the forecast.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.