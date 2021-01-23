Troup County partners to ‘Feed the Frontlines’

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Frontline workers in Troup County are being thanked for their efforts in battling coronavirus and administering vaccines.
The City of LaGrange and the Troup County Board of Commissioners partnered with Feeding the Frontlines LG to feed frontline workers and deliver small gifts while they are at their workplace.
Organizers said the idea of the program came about after an outpouring of support for frontline workers from the community.
‘It came out of a need for all the frontline workers who were being overworked by this COVID-19 pandemic, said Bill Hunnicutt with the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority. “It was a scattering affect downtown of people trying to help. So, we became the best people to make that happen and put some programing to it.”
All meals and small gifts are purchased with funding though donations. Every donation goes to feeding or gifting a frontline worker in Troup County. To make a donation, click here.
