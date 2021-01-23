Wetter & Milder Weather In Sight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday won’t be as nice as Saturday was, but not a bad day on the way either. Our pattern is slowly turning more unsettled, with an isolated shower or two through out the day tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Monday we begin a warming trend with low 70s back on the board for the first time in a few weeks, with that warm up comes the 30% chance of a shower or even T-storm. Once we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, another wave of low pressure moves to our west increasing the chances of a steady rain, especially as we head into Tuesday Night and Wednesday with a 60-80% coverage. Highs remain in the upper 60s and low 70s for that time period as well. No severe weather is expected at this time, but some rumbles of thunder would not be surprising, check back with us for any changes though! Have a great Saturday night!