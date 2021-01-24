Rain Coverage On The Rise!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will see some intervals of sunshine early on, but by this evening cloudy conditions will take over. Isolated showers are possible this evening into tonight, but as we head into the work week rain coverage increases. For Monday and Tuesday we will see highs in the 70s after a warm front moves through tonight, and rain coverage will be in the 20-40% range during the daytime. We will see more rain around in the nighttime hours of both Monday and Tuesday with the coverage around 60-70% with a few storms possible both days and nights. Wednesday brings the best shot at rain with a coverage around 70-80% as most of us see some showers throughout the day while highs go back to the 60s. After that, things calm down a bit Thursday through Saturday with more sunshine around and highs in the 50s before another rainmaker moves in on Sunday.