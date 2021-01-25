Ft. Benning lifting some COVID-19 restrictions with new general order

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is easing up on its COVID-19 restrictions beginning Monday with another general order.
Military personnel living on or off post can once again eat inside restaurants.
The order also allows soldiers to work out at gyms off post. Travel for soldiers is also allowed again, meaning there is no longer mileage limitations on leaves or passes.
“Bars have been off limits the whole time,” said Fort Benning commanding general, Maj. Patrick Donahoe. “Nothing good’s going to come from being at a bar at 2 a.m. right now, given where the disease is at. Even when we talk to folks, if we go back to in-person dining, limit your time, wear a mask to your table, make those smart decisions to lessen the possibility of you getting the infection.”
This order is the eight general order. Visitors are also allowed at the military installation.
