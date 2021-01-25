Spencer hires Joe Kegler as head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After spending three years at Jordan, Joe Kegler is the new head football coach at Spencer High School. Kegler replaced Robert Spencer, who will remain Spencer High’s athletic director.
The Greenwave finished 1-9 last year. Meanwhile, Kegler led the Red Jackets to a 2-7 record in 2020.
Kegler served as the head coach at Carver High school from 2013-2015, going 28-7. He led the Tigers to two region titles and the state quarterfinals in 2013. Before that, he served as offensive coordinator under former Carver coach Dell McGee.
