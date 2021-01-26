“America’s Most Wanted” returns to Fox this Spring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of television’s most iconic series, ‘America’s Most Wanted’, returns to FOX with an all-new season beginning in March.
Hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas, ‘America’s Most Wanted’, will investigate some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.
Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office and Secret Service.
Viewers at home can attempt to aid in the pursuit of justice by using social media to try and help law enforcement track down culprits and keep America’s neighborhoods safe.
The series premières in March and can be viewed locally on WXTX Fox 54.
