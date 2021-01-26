Another Wet Day, Then Big Temperature Changes!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some morning storms, showers were scattered again this afternoon and evening, we’ll look for more rain in the area tonight and during the day on Wednesday with a few storms in the mix. We do not anticipate any severe or damaging weather concerns around here, but additional rain is likely. Once this system moves out, we will cool down in a big way for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Look for lows at or below the freezing mark early Friday and early Saturday mornings. We will stay dry with plenty of sun to end the week, but look for clouds to increase as we start the weekend with highs back in the 60s on Saturday. Our next storm system will bring rain to the area on Sunday, followed by drier and cooler weather into early next week with highs back in the 50s and a mix of clouds and sun through the middle of next week.