CSU begins spring semester, allowing more people on campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s back to school for Columbus State University (CSU) students.
CSU kicked of its spring semester Monday.
The university said it’s still seeing success in limiting COVID-19 risk and as such, is allowing more people back on campus. CSU is still offering virtual and hybrid learning as well.
“It really is a community effort on all of our parts, and everyone has just been fantastic and jumping in and making sure that we are able to offer quality programs to our students. But again, continue to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Deborah Bordelon, CSU provost.
CSU is keeping the same protocols used last semester such as temperature checks an face coverings. The university has updated signs around campus to remind students to keep their school community safe.
While vaccines aren’t available for students yet, CSU is working with the Department of Public health to spread the word about signing up ahead of time.
