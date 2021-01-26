Elderly Russell Co. resident shoots dog in self-defense, police say

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police say an elderly person outside city limits shot a dog in self-defense.
Police say they were called to the area of 39th Ave. in reference to a dog being shot.
After their investigation, they found that an elderly person was in their own yard with their dog when they shot another dog in self-defense of themselves and their dog.
However, the dog owners said their dogs are not harmful and would not try to hurt anyone. The family said their Dalmatians, Slapshot and Rainbow, were both shot broadside. Their veterinarian said the dogs were shot by a rifle.
José Sierra said he heard gunshots, but didn’t think much of it until his wife told him the dogs had gotten out of the back yard. He went outside to find Rainbow and Slapshot with gunshot wounds. Rainbow died while on the way to the vet for help.
“We have small grandkids that are here. Those dogs are loving, they would never hurt anyone. We have a gas tank in the backyard, our gas man puts gas in the backyard out there with the dogs out. There’s no way, I don’t care what they say, that these dogs were a threat,” said Jill Sierra.
Slapshot is currently fighting for his life at Auburn University’s vet clinic where he underwent a four-hour surgery for his wounds. Police say no charges are expected to be filed because it happened outside city limits, where it is not illegal to discharge a weapon.
