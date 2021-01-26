LaGrange teen being charged with vehicular homicide two months after crash

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange teenager is in custody in connection with a deadly crash that took place on Borton St. in November.
On Nov. 12, 17-year-old Traveion Cole was involved in a single-vehicle accident that led to his death.
On Jan. 26, police received results from evidence testing and arrested an undisclosed 16-year-old. The juvenile is being charged with homicide by vehicle, violation of a CP license, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, and driving too fast for conditions.
It is unclear at this time if the teenager being charged is the same as the one driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Police say the case has been handed over to the Troup County Juvenile Court.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.