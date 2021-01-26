Northside Intermediate School in Opelika transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools announced that Northside Intermediate School will move to remote learning because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases, exposures, and lack of substitute teachers.
Officials with the school district said these students will learn remotely for 10 days.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors said the district began January 5 with both face-to-face and virtual learning and the district has to make decisions based on situations that change each day.
“We felt like from our experience from the first semester that we would just keep mediating those things,” said Neighbors. “It’s kind of like a little bit like a forest fire. It smolders at times and sometimes it picks up a little bit. But overall, our teachers have done a great job. Our lunchroom ladies, and maintenance folks and, bus drivers. So, we’re able to keep it going.”
According to Neighbors, about 85 percent of the 4,700 students returned to traditional in-person learning after the holiday break. Last semester, about 70 percent of students chose traditional learning.
