SiO2 Materials Science in Auburn increases production of vaccine vials

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn-based company responsible for making the vials that hold Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is continuing to increase production.
According to Lawrence Ganti, the chief business officer at SiO2 Materials Science, the company has gone from making about 10 million vials per year to 10 million vials per month.
He said the company has been shipping out vials for the vaccines to Moderna and several other companies that are in clinical trials for future COVID-19 vaccines since August.
The increase in production also means more jobs.
“Now we have four manufacturing sites instead of one,” said Ganti. “We have 500, almost 600 people instead of 109. So, everything has scaled and grown. People are excited. There’s a lot to do. There’s a lot of work. It’s never ending. We’ve hit a number of really big milestones, but it’s not over.”
Officials said they’ve shipped enough vials to Moderna and other companies to hold more than 100 million vaccine doses.
