TSA reports spike in rate of guns at Georgia airports

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - While the overall number of firearms found in Georgia airports has decreased, the Transportation Safety Administration has reported the overall rate of guns being found has skyrocketed.
Despite the dramatic reduction in the number of people passing through Georgia airports, firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage at a rate far higher than in years past.
Each of the 231 firearms discovered at Georgia airports were found by TSA officers during routine checking of carry-on items.
Of the 231 firearms discovered, 220 of those were found at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Columbus Metropolitan Airport had just one.
Across the state, TSA officers screened approximately 11.34 million passengers, which is approximately 41% the number they screened in 2019.
In 2019, Georgia airports saw a total of 359 firearms in carry-on luggage, but saw more than twice as many passengers be screened.
The penalty for having a firearm in the airport starts at a $2,050 fine and can go up to a maximum of $10,250.
