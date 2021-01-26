Two Columbus Publix pharmacies to receive second round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One supermarket is getting ready to administer another supply of the COVID-19 vaccine at some of its pharmacies throughout Georgia, including Columbus.
More than 100 Publix pharmacies in the Peach State will be getting the Moderna vaccine this week.
Publix pharmacies on Bradley Park Dr. and Schomburg Rd. in Columbus will be getting another wave of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Appointments will be available starting Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 30.
Anyone who meets Georgia’s Phase 1a+ requirements and has not gotten the first dose of the vaccine can sign up online here to schedule an appointment beginning at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
“The appointments did fill up pretty quickly when we first opened them up two weeks ago,” said Jared Glover, Publix Super Markets’ media relations manager. “So, I imagine the same thing will happen again, so we just ask people just to be patient. When you get to the website, you’ll sort of be placed into a waiting room if people are already on the site trying to make their appointments, but you will eventually be able to hopefully get in to make that appointment.”
Glover said you should bring any documentation you might have to your appointment.
“Whether it’s a driver’s license, if you are an employee of a long-term healthcare facility, bring some sort of job proof of employment, so things like that,” he said. “If you have Medicare, bring your red, white and blue card. If you have insurance bring it anyway.”
The vaccine shots are free for everyone, but Glover said they do use that information to bill health insurance companies. If you don’t have health insurance, Glover asks that you bring some sort of Identification or your social security number.
He also said to arrive early to your appointment.
“Head to the pharmacy. We have times available just for you so that you can sit down, chat with your pharmacist, ask any questions you might have. Of course, get the vaccine itself and then a few minutes afterwards just waiting to be monitored,” said Glover.
Glover said they’re working with the state and governor’s office to continue to get more of the vaccine so Publix will be able to open up even more appointments throughout Georgia.
