Hall of Fame coach Wayne Trawick passes away

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Long-time Central Red Devils football coach Wayne Trawick passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 83 years old.
Trawick was a native of Abbeville, where he starred as a quarterback and went on to play at Troy University.
He then went into coaching, serving as head coach at Cottonwood, Dale County, and Andalusia before coming to Phenix City in 1973 to take over the Central program.
Trawick spent 25 years running the Devils, going 185-85-2 with 13 trips to the playoffs, winning seven region titles, with four trips to the state quarterfinals, and winning it all in 1993.
He retired after the 1997 season, but came back to coach at Glenwood, where he spent the final five years of his career, leading the Gators to a region title and four trips to the AISA playoffs.
His career mark in 41 years as a head coach was 285-139-11, putting him ninth on the all-time wins list for Alabama prep coaches.
Trawick was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.
