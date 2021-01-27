Hank Aaron scholarship helps local families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local fans are reacting to the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron following his memorial service at Truist Park Tuesday, including families who received help with school thanks to the Hall of Famer.
Printon Peterson said his son received the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Scholarship about four years ago when he was 13 years old.
“The money was good. The fact that we were able to pay for our son’s travel ball schedule or his gym fees or what not, but the main thing was the scholarship. It kind of threw him into an accountability leadership role, like instantly. He had to work at North Columbus Boys Club,” said Peterson.
Another Columbus family whose son received the scholarship said it was a huge help with expenses during their son’s first year of high school sports, training, and travel baseball. They said they’re thankful for Aaron and the past scholarship award, and also for the person he was as a role model to all.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.