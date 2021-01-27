Lee and Russell County health departments providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WTVM) - According to the Alabama Department of Health (ADHP), vaccine clinics will be held at the Lee and Russell County health departments.
People currently in the Phase 1A group are healthcare providers, residents of long-term care, people who are 75 years old and older, police officers, and firefighters.
Clinics will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Russell County Health Department in Phenix City, and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Lee County Health Department in Opelika.
According to Tim Hatch, ADPH’s assistant coordinator for the East Central District, the health department plans to vaccinate up to 200 people a week.
“We’re going to continue to give the vaccines as quickly and as safely as we can through this 1A process, and we’re hoping as soon as supply is able to roll out a little bit more, we’ll be able to move in to the 1B and eventually the 1C and forward,” said Hatch.
ADPH does not have a method of online registration, but according to Hatch, there could be one soon.
“The biggest thing is to remain patient,” Hatch said. “We have a contractor that’s working with us. We’re actually working with a second contractor and we’re adding a number of lines so that folks will not get that busy signal. When we first rolled this out, we were getting about a million calls a day. I believe at the time, we had 165 operators that were working, but they’re working to increase that. So, we ask people to be diligent, keep trying. The appointments will be made available, and as soon as we have the opportunity for an online system, that’ll help relieve some of the telephone problems.”
According to Hatch, ADPH has been experiencing difficulties with the toll-free number and callers have been experiencing busy signals when they call the hotline to register for the vaccine.
“So, what we’re asking is folks who do not fall in that, not to tie up the lines at this time because we are working a standby list. But it’s standby individuals who still qualify in the 1A and 1A plus,” he explained.
To make an appointment for vaccination, call the vaccine appointment scheduling number at 1-855-566-5333.Vaccinations are provided free of charge.
For more information about the vaccine distribution, click here.
