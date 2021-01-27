Muscogee Co. Marshal, Sheriff’s Office finishes final consolidation phase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff says they’re in the final transition phase of consolidating the marshal’s and sheriff’s Office.
Columbus City Council voted Tuesday night to officially approve the consolidation and transition plans at a local level.
The consolidation of the two offices went into effect on Jan. 1 this year and was recognized by the state. As of Tuesday night, this is recognized by local law. This means the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has officially completed the final phase of consolidation with the marshal’s office.
“That’s a very exciting thing for me and so we can move forward with the office and we can complete the second part of the transition,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.
The second part of the transition council voted on is reclassifying some positions. Countryman says they brought over 11 positions from the marshal’s office.
“No salary loss. We made some changes, but no one with the sheriff’s office or marshal’s office lost one cent in pay. And so that was great because anytime during a transition, we realize that people have families and we don’t want to impact the families,” Countryman explained.
The consolidation and transition plans approved Tuesday night are both budget neutral.
“Which means that it does not impact the budget. There’s no impact on the taxpayers. The monies are already funded,” the sheriff explained.
Council also voted to approve a local supplement of $20,888.61 for the former marshal who is now sheriff.
“Our current sheriff has completed four, four year terms as marshal. This local supplement gives him credit for that service,” said the Angelica Alexander.
Countryman says the transition is going very well.
“We just want the citizens to know that everything is going to work properly, that we feel good about where we are,” he said.
Countryman says they have about three to four weeks left to finish out a smooth transition.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.