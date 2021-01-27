Staff at Valley Healthcare System in Columbus receives COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Healthcare Systems celebrated a new milestone Tuesday in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The health center administered the COVID-19 vaccine to its healthcare employees. According to clinical coordinator Diane Thurman, they have waited months for this day. The healthcare center received just over 100 doses of Moderna’s vaccine.
It will be a requirement for all staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. When more shipments are received, Valley Healthcare hopes to also be able to offer the potentially life-saving vaccine to its patients as well.
“Our patients are next,” said Thurman. “And we hope to get in the community, further than our patients, as soon as we can. But we have to follow the CDC’s steps and regulations,” said Thurman.
“I think we are getting enough of the vaccine, as we witnessed today with Valley, that our healthcare providers should have access to it if they want to get it,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Valley Healthcare has ordered an additional 500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no word on when the healthcare center will receive it. For now, healthcare workers at Valley Healthcare who have been on the frontlines battling the pandemic since the beginning will be vaccinated.
