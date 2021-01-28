Chilly Mornings & Dry Weather Through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for another cold night with most spots in the 20s as we wake up early on Friday morning. The afternoon will feature a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 50s. Saturday will feature a start near freezing but highs will climb into the 60s by the afternoon with an increase in clouds through the day. The next chance of rain will arrive on Sunday with scattered showers through the day and highs surging back to the mid to upper 60s. The warmth will be short-lived, however, with a big push of colder air moving in by early next week. Look for a cloudy but dry Monday with decreasing clouds by Groundhog Day and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with lows again in the 20s and 30s for early next week. Our next rain chances should roll in by late next week - most likely Friday.