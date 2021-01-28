Fire crews contain fire at Texas Roadhouse in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews contained a fire at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Columbus Thursday afternoon.
According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire was caused by the restaurant’s vent system as it had a slight grease backup.
The kitchen area sustained damage along with the roof of the restaurant. Some of the fryers sustained water damage.
“The first engine company saw flames coming from the roof, saw black smoke coming from the roof,” said Capt. Daniel Anderson. “Turns out it was a vent, a hood system on the roof that had build up of grease through time and just finally caught fire. We got a hold of it and it took us just a few minutes, so everybody’s out safe and nobody’s hurt.”
Officials said there were roughly 30 people in the restaurant at the time of the fire who were all evacuated with no injuries.
