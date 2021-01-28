Opelika man charged with rape of juvenile in Auburn

By Alex Jones | January 28, 2021

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested an Opelika man and charged him with rape.

20-year-old Juan Nelson Sosa-Iztep was arrested in connection to a report made in December of a man engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile under the age of 16.

Sosa-Iztep was developed as a suspect after the complaint was filed and was located and arrested Thursday.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 charge. The case remains under investigation.

