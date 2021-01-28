Phenix City mayor holds State of the City Address

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe updated residents Thursday of the city on where they stand as 2021 gets underway.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lowe held the annual State of the City Address virtually over Zoom.
The City Council of Phenix City also joined the mayor.
Lowe focused on budget, infrastructure, utilities, water filtration projects, and roofing. He said there were various construction plans after the city bought some properties, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, projects were put on hold.
“We have to lift each other up, we have to love each other, we have to be humble because again, we can’t live in this community by ourselves,” said Lowe. “If COVID hadn’t shown us anything, it should have taught us that we need each other.”
Lowe also thanked employees and presented a new feature that allows people access to reach parks and rec without having to go to the office.
You can watch the event here.
