Quick actions of Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputies praised after massive house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire in Columbus Wednesday evening caused major damage, but luckily left no one injured thanks to the response of several sheriff’s deputies.
Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says that Deputy Christopher Bryant was in the area of 3rd Ave. and 38th St. Wednesday evening when he saw smoke in the neighborhood. Dep. Bryant took it upon himself to investigate and found a home in the 3800 block of 3rd Ave. that was on fire.
He alerted the Columbus Fire Department and called for backup.
When more deputies arrived on the scene, they established a perimeter to keep the public safe and worked to get nearby residents out of the area.
Corporal Jayson Martin realized that embers from the house fire were beginning to spark small fires in the yards of other houses on the street. Cpl. Martin knew the fire crews were busy with the main fire, so he went to Hickory Ave., retrieved a fire extinguisher and began putting out the smaller flames.
“If not for the actions of these deputies and the quick response of the Columbus Fire Department, further loss of property or life could have occurred. I would like to personally thank you on behalf of our entire agency for your actions and remind everyone that this is what is all about,” said Sheriff Countryman in a press release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Columbus Fire Department, though officials do believe the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.