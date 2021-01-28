11 suspects in Georgia and Alabama indicted in drug conspiracy, dog fighting ring investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several suspects throughout Georgia and Alabama have been arrested in a drug conspiracy and dog fighting ring investigation.
The 11 individuals are charged in a 136-count federal indictment that includes alleged violations of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, drug possession with the intent to distribute, drug possession, and violations of the dog fighting prohibitions of the federal Animal Welfare Act and conspiracy to commit the same.
The suspects are listed below:
- Jarvis Lockett, 40, of Warner Robins, Georgia
- Derrick Owens, 37, of Woodland, Georgia
- Christopher Raines, 50, of Talbotton, Georgia
- Armard Davis, 41, of Fort Valley, Georgia
- Jason Carter, 38, of Phenix City, Alabama
- Shaquille Bentley, 26, of Roberta, Georgia
- Bryanna Holmes, 24, of Fort Valley, Georgia
- Vernon Vegas, 49, of Suwanee, Georgia
- Lekey Davis, 45, of Talbotton, Georgia
- Kathy Ann Whitfield, 61, of Columbus, Georgia
- Rodrick Walton, 40, of Shiloh, Georgia
The indictment alleges that defendants Lockett, Owens, Raines, Armard Davis, Carter, Bentley, Holmes, Vegas, Lekey Davis, and Whitfield were involved in a conspiracy between May 2019 and February 2020 to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base.
The indictment also alleges that Lockett, Owens, Raines, Armard Davis, and Walton were involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dog fight, and possess, train, transport, deliver, and receive dogs to participate in dog fighting.
An indictment is a set of allegations based upon a finding of probable cause by a grand jury.
