Tornado Safety: Shelter Options

The idea is to have a plan in place well ahead of when severe weather strikes. Depending on your situation, your plan to seek shelter may have to start earlier than someone else’s -- for example, if you have pets to consider, or someone living with mobility issues in your home. If you live in a mobile home your plan should involve getting out and going somewhere else – a community shelter or a site-built home nearby – and this may have to happen when the tornado watch comes out to allow you and your family plenty of time to get there.