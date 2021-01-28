WTVM partners with Supreme Fast Tax to answer your tax questions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tax season is fast approaching and navigating the tax changes can be challenging.
WTVM News Leader 9 has partnered with Supreme Fast Tax to “Ask The Tax Experts” to provide viewers valuable tax guidance.
Beginning at 5 p.m. est/ 4 p.m. ct on Wednesday, February 3rd, viewers can call with their tax questions and speak to a tax professional from Supreme Fast Tax.
Tax experts will be available to answer questions until 6 p.m. est/5 p.m. ct.
Tax filing for 2020 returns begins Friday, February 12, 2021.
