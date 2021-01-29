Alabama expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older, others groups

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is expanding eligibility for those seeking to get a COVID-19 vaccination, though State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris cautioned that doesn’t mean there are any more vaccine doses available.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the expansion will go into effect on Feb. 8 and will include those who are 65 or older, down from a previous age requirement of at least 75.
Other groups of frontline workers will also be included in the expansion. Those include:
- First responders
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
ADPH is planning large scale clinics across the state. They will be in Huntsville, Anniston, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Selma, Dothan and Mobile. The goal is to have them give 1,000 shots a day, five days per week at those clinics.
Harris said with the expansion, around 1.5 million Alabamians will be eligible for vaccination. However, the expansion is being made despite the fact that Alabama is only getting about 100,000 doses of vaccine on a weekly basis.
“We need people to understand that there’s not enough to go around,” Harris said.
Harris said he understands the expansion sends mixed signals because the state doesn’t have enough vaccine to support it. He asked those who are eligible and not at high risk to allow those who are high risk to get in line first.
Harris said he understands the frustrations since other states are already vaccinating other eligibility groups. He said Alabama’s county health departments are booked solid with appointments.
To date, Alabama has received 775,000 doses of vaccine. It has given out around 325,000 doses, or about 42 percent of available drugs, to first responders, frontline medical workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those 75 or older.
