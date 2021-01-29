Auburn Chamber of Commerce names new president

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Chamber of Commerce has announced that they have named a new president.
Anna Hovey is currently the Vice President of Business Development and has been with the Chamber for five years.
“The search committee was excited to hear Anna’s interest in the chamber’s opening for president,” Elliott MacIsaac, board chair, said. “After our interview with her, it was confirmed her vision and goals lined up with what we were looking for in the next president.”
“I am thrilled to accept the position as president for an organization that represents successful businesses and impactful organizations that makes this community the special place that it is,” Hovey said.
Hovey says she is looking forward to continuing relationships with the more than 1,000 members they currently have and forging new relationships with businesses they have not yet connected with. She is also finalizing the goals for 2021.
Hovey will move into the role of Chamber president on Feb. 15.
