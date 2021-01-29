Dry Start to the Weekend; Rain Back by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will start off chilly, but the day will be dry, and it will still be the best day to get out and about and get some things done. By the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, rain will return, and showers will be most numerous before the lunch hour on Sunday, moving out by late afternoon. While highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, we need to get ready for another cool-down heading into next week with highs only in the 40s on Monday and upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday. Skies will stay cloudy on Monday - it will be a windy and raw day to be out and about - but sunshine will return on Tuesday. For the middle and end of next week, we will look for increasing clouds and warmer temperatures. The next chance of getting wet will return to our forecast Friday into Saturday of next week, with showers perhaps lingering into next Sunday.