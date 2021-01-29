EAMC opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is opening up a larger vaccine clinic next week in Auburn.
The clinic will be located in the Market Square shopping center on Opelika Road next to Big Lots. The clinic will open Feb. 1.
Staff will start preparing Saturday the for opening day. Vaccines will be given by appointment only. In order to get vaccinated at this location, you must be 75 years old or older and a citizen of Lee, Chambers, or Macon counties.
