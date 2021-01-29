Heart Center of Auburn launches mobile clinic

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station residents had the opportunity Friday for a wellness checkup without having to make a long drive.
The Heart Center of Auburn held a kickoff event for its new mobile clinic in the front parking lot of the Smiths Station Government Center. The clinic was available to the public to get their blood pressure checked, cardiac testing, and medical prescriptions.
The purpose of the mobile clinic is to get out in communities where people cannot get out easily, especially toward the Auburn area.
“Our mission is to bring cardiac care to these communities where people may not get to Auburn to have their care if they have trouble with transportation. Where no one can bring them, we are bringing it to them,” said registered nurse Kelly Henderson.
The next locations of the mobile clinic include sites in Dadeville and Roanoke. Heart Center of Auburn is working to add more sites to the list and is also expected to return to Smiths Station.
