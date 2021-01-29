Last-second win gives Cougars big boost

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State Cougars got a big shot in the arm on Wednesday night with their dramatic come-from-behind 72-70 road win over Georgia Southwestern.
It came down to a clutch play in the final seconds. The Cougars trailed the Hurricanes by two with 10 seconds remaining. Point guard Lorenzo Anderson missed a contested layup, chased down the rebound and had his second shot blocked. The good news for the Cougars was that the carom wound up in the hands of Kalen Clifton. The even better news was that he buried the three-pointer in nothing-but-net style with 5.9 seconds to provide the margin of victory.
“It felt good the whole time,” Clifton said. “As soon as it left my hands I looked at the flight of the ball and it just felt good. Yeah, I had a feeling it was going in.”
“Oh, it was big time,” said head coach Robert Moore. “We needed that for our confidence today. It’s been hard for us all year. We just felt like we needed something good to happen, and with him knocking down that shot, I think we can really build off of that. Our slogan all year has been, ‘Build good habits to become champions,’ and I think our guys are buying into that.”
The win definitely does provide a big confidence boost to the Cougars as far as Clifton is concerned.
“It just shows we can beat tough teams in this conference. There;s a lot of tough teams and we haven’t started off as well as we wanted to, but it shows we can beat tough teams, so it gives us confidence going forward.”
The Cougars get back in action on Saturday, when they host Francis Marion in another Peach Belt Conference showdown. Tipoff is set for 3:30 pm ET at the Lumpkin Center.
