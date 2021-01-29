Last-second win gives Cougars big boost

It came down to a clutch play in the final seconds. The Cougars trailed the Hurricanes by two with 10 seconds remaining. Point guard Lorenzo Anderson missed a contested layup, chased down the rebound and had his second shot blocked. The good news for the Cougars was that the carom wound up in the hands of Kalen Clifton. The even better news was that he buried the three-pointer in nothing-but-net style with 5.9 seconds to provide the margin of victory.