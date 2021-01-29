Lawmakers proposing amendment to allow casinos in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus lawmaker is among one of six state lawmakers who is backing a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow casinos to operate in the state of Georgia.
Representative Calvin Smyre said he thinks voters should decide if there is a casino in the state or not. Smyre hopes the amendment will be taken up to the floor in the general assembly next week.
Proceeds made form the casinos would be intended to go toward the Hope Scholarship and grant programs at both public and private colleges and universities in Georgia.
