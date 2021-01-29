Meriwether Co. woman reported missing, not seen for two weeks

GREENVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who recently moved to Greenville, Ga. in Meriwether County from Florida has not been seen in two weeks.
31-year-old Karen Kristina Lee was last seen on or around Friday, Jan. 15 leaving a home she recently moved into in the 18000 block of Roosevelt Hwy. The last communication with her came via phone on Jan. 18.
Lee was reported missing to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26.
She is 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MCSO at 706-672-6675.
