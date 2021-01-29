Portion of Opelika Rd. closed for construction work

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new construction project is underway in East Alabama and temporary lane closures in Opelika.
Opelika Road between Gentry Drive and Saugahatchee Road is currently closed as utility work for phase 4 of the Renew Opelika Road project begins.
This phase of the project includes creating left turn lanes, a new sidewalk, pedestrian lighting, and additional roadway lighting. Drivers should travel with caution in this area.
Work is expected to be completed in summer 2021.
