Russell County Health Department increasing COVID-19 vaccinations

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is ramping up in East Alabama.
The Russell County Health Department began administering the vaccine back in December.
Thursday, a lot of the people who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were back for their second shot. According to the health department, 180 people were scheduled to receive the vaccine. 140 were people receiving the second dose, and the remaining 40 were first timers.
“The first vaccine will give you about 50 percent immunity and then the second one is like a booster and it will give you the rest of the immunity. Up to about 94 or 95 percent,” said Tracy Taylor, nurse supervisor for Russell and Chambers counties.
According to Taylor, you can still contract the COVID-19 virus even if you have the vaccine. The vaccine strengthens your immune system and ensures if you come in contact with the coronavirus, you’ll have a less severe case.
According to Terri Jordan, a physician’s assistant at Ace Acute Care Emergence in Columbus, COVID-19 vaccine reactions are different for each person.
“The vaccine, it affects everybody a little bit different, and every individual has a different response,” said Jordan. “When you’re given the vaccine the first time, of course it mounts an immune response in the body, and then when you get it the second time, now you have an increased mounted response, and so it basically gives you that antibody on steroids so to speak.”
The Alabama Department of Health will be hosting weekly vaccine clinics in Russell County on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register, you must call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-566-5333. The current phase includes those who are 75 or older, people with preexisting health conditions, first responders, and healthcare workers.
