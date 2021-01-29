Seven Columbus police officers promoted to lieutenants during ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department held a promotions ceremony Friday.
Seven officers were promoted to lieutenants at the ceremony held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in the North Hall. The employees were happy and some were full of emotion.
“I was emotional because it has been a long time,” said Lt. Shantrice Murphy. “I’m proud to have been chosen for this position. I’m proud to serve the city. I’m proud to be a police officer.
Accompanying the new lieutenants at the ceremony was Mayor Skip Henderson, the city manager, and the officers’ family and friends.
