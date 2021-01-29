Stockton commits to Georgia Bulldogs

TIGER, Ga. (WTVM) - The ride never ends with college football recruiting, but Kirby Smart is enjoying the roller coaster after one of his top targets decided to stay in-state after all.
Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton announced on social media on Thursday that he’s committing to Georgia.
The rising senior originally committed to South Carolina, but when Will Muschamp was fired midseason, he decided to rethink his original choice, choosing UGA over Auburn.
Stockton threw for 3,128 yards and 45 touchdowns with just four interceptions as a junior, adding 1,581 yards and 26 TDs on the ground.
He led the Wildcats to the GHSA state semifinals, before being eliminated by eventual Class 2A champion Callaway.
Stockton is rated as the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback by 247 Sports.
