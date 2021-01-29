Sunny Skies to End the Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Friday we will see plenty of sunshine with just a few intervals of some clouds with highs in the mid-50s for most of us. We have one more cold morning in place with lows near or below freezing, so it may be a good idea to keep those cold weather preps in place for one more night. Heading into the weekend we will see clouds building back into the forecast with a few stray showers possible for Saturday and scattered showers possible on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-60s on Sunday with rain around and a few storms possible too. After that, we start off the work week cool and dry with highs back in the 50s with rain likely staying out of the forecast until the end of the week.