UAB doctor reports COVID-19 vaccine does not impact fertility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the state, many women are still wondering about it’s long term impact on fertility.
UAB OBGYN Chair Dr. Warner Huh said he is still recommending women who are considering pregnancy to get vaccinated.
Dr. Huh said there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine will affect a woman’s fertility.
“There’s really no compelling evidence that the vaccine would actually affect a woman’s future fertility going forward,” Huh said.
He said it’s a common concern because COVID-19 has a structurally similar protein to a protein that is central to women’s fertility. He said while the vaccine will create antibodies to fight the COVID protein, the fertility protein varies enough and won’t be impacted.
“If we are going to target this protein and this other protein related to fertility is structurally similar, thus you might impact a woman’s fertility,” Dr. Huh said. “I can see how people might make this sort of connection, but scientifically we don’t really have any evidence to show that that is really the case.”
