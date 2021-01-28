Welch signs with Middle Georgia State softball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a sign on the dotted line kind of day at Columbus High School on Thursday afternoon, as pitcher-first baseman Jaimie Welch accepted a softball scholarship from Middle Georgia State University in Cochran.
Welch was happy to hand out thank yous after signing the letter of intent.
“It’s my parents, my coaches, my teammates especially, always pushing me, making me want to do better, not only for myself but for them,” Welch said. “It’s amazing. I never thought I’d be able to do this. I’ve been working for this since I was 10. It’s something I’ve always wanted.”
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.