West Central Health District working to make COVID-19 vaccine registration more efficient

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - there are changes in place and new ones planned To help make registration for the COVIS-19 vaccine clearer.
WTVM learned that each time a person registers, it can clog the system with duplicates.
Now, in an effort to make sure you know your registration was received, there are changes being enforced.
“We are trying to get everyone vaccinated, but it is not easy when you have a lot of duplicate registrations,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
There will now be email confirmations sent out weekly to those who have registered, updating people where they are in the vaccination registration process.
“We are going to be sending out a weekly update to everyone on the list,” Kirkland said.
“People are a little anxious to get access to the vaccine. I get it.” No one is more frustrated than I am,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
Henderson said he is also working to create an easier registration system, combining some other local organizations and hospitals that are also offering the vaccine.
“What we are looking to do is put together some sort of streamlined process that allows people to register for DPH and also the hospital,” Henderson said.
Henderson estimates based on the total vaccine supply received in Muscogee County, about 69 percent has been used.
According to the Department of Public Health, there are still roughly 20,000 people registered who have not yet received a dose in the Phase 1A group.
Another issue the West Central Health Department is working to address is getting access to those without internet to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Kirkland said they will be soon partnering with local libraries. Meaning, those without internet can call libraries in their designated counties and the libraries will be able to register those them over the phone to receive a vaccine.
