West Point votes to decriminalize marijuana to prevent minor offenses from criminal records

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Point City Council voted unanimously in December to approve the decriminalization ordinance.
It means having less than one ounce of marijuana is only a civil offense. Violators will pay a civil fine of $100 for their first offense. Each offense after that will be a higher price.
West Point city officials said their goal for passing the ordinance is to prevent small offenses from staying on a person’s criminal record for longer period of time.
“It’s not to allow people to just do drugs or whatever they feel, but also to not hinder those who make minor mistakes in their youth, or make minor mistakes period. It’s not to punish them for a lifetime,” said West Point City Councilor Henry Hutchinson.
Hutchinson said he believes national movements always start on the local level and that this local change will be able to move the country forward.
