Woman in critical condition after Wednesday shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Dogwood Ave. on Wednesday.
Police were called to Dogwood Ave. Wednesday evening where a woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she is listed in critical condition.
Police also report that two homes were damaged during the shooting.
No arrests have been made in this shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact investigators.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.