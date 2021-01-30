Nearly 500 residents receive COVID-19 at vaccination site in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple departments worked together in Columbus to help get hundreds of people vaccinated Friday.
The West Central Health District’s vaccination clinic was held at the Columbus Civic Center. Roughly 500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to residents who were registered to receive it.
The Columbus Health Department, fire department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the emergency management agency were present to help.
“We want to be able to vaccinate large quantities of people like this and do it as the vaccine arrives. Along with the planning comes a lot of teamwork,” said Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett.
The next date for the vaccination clinic has not been announced. Currently, the West Central Health District is working to streamline the registration process to make it easier.
